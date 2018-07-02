Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Officially promoted to majors
The Cardinals recalled O'Neill from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
O'Neill may only be in store for a short-term stay in the majors after assuming the roster spot of Dexter Fowler, who will be on the paternity list for the next three days. The power-hitting outfielder has smacked 22 home runs this season -- including three with the Cardinals -- but making consistent contact has been an issue. He struck out in 18 of his 41 plate appearances (43.9 percent) across his previous two stints in the big leagues.
