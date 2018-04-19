Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Officially recalled prior to Thursday's game
O'Neill was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
In a corresponding move, the Cardinals optioned John Brebbia to Memphis. O'Neill is set to make his major-league debut in the coming days following a terrific start to the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level. Over 12 games, O'Neill was hitting .388/.385/.837 with six home runs and 18 RBI. Since the 22-year-old did not take the spot of Tommy Pham (groin) on the active roster, it appears as though the latter received positive news after experiencing tightness in his right groin during Tuesday's contest. If Pham doesn't require any time off, expect O'Neill to serve out of a reserve role in the outfield with occasional starts in the Cardinals' lineup.
