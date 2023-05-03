O'Neill is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Angels.
O'Neill has now sat out against three consecutive right-handed pitchers, signaling that he's likely moved into a short-side platoon role for the time being. Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar will form the St. Louis outfield from left to right Wednesday.
