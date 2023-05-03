O'Neill isn't in the lineup Wednesday versus the Angels.
O'Neill takes a seat after going 1-for-9 with six strikeouts over his last three games. Lars Nootbar is playing right field Wednesday, and O'Neill figures to re-enter the lineup Thursday afternoon for the series finale.
