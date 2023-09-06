O'Neill is out of the lineup Wednesday at Atlanta.

O'Neill went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a stolen base, and two total runs scored in the Cardinals' win over the NL East leaders on Tuesday, but it'll be Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Edman and Jordan Walker starting across the outfield Wednesday versus tough right-hander Spencer Strider. Alec Burleson is filling the DH role.