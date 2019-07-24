O'Neill is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

O'Neill will cede left-field duties to Yairo Munoz, ending a streak of 11 consecutive starts for the 24-year-old. After slugging four home runs in the first five of those starts, O'Neill went 4-for-26 with no extra-base hits and eight strikeouts in the subsequent six games. Despite the slump, O'Neill still looks like he'll act as the Cardinals' primary left fielder until Marcell Ozuna (finger) returns from the 10-day injured list.