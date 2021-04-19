O'Neill (groin) is expected to return to game action Friday against the Reds, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has been sidelined since April 11 due to a right groin strain, but it appears as though he'll be able to return after spending just over the minimum of 10 days on the injured list. The 25-year-old has been ramping up his sprinting recently and homered in each of his last two simulated games. O'Neill should reclaim his role as the Cardinals' primary left fielder once he's officially cleared to return.