O'Neill (groin) is expected to play a full simulated game Thursday in order to facilitate a final decision on his activation, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Mike Shildt described Thursday's plans as a vehicle that will give the team "a little more intel to make a decision" on whether O'Neill will come off the injured list Friday. The 25-year-old was slashing .143/.172/.286 across 29 plate appearances before getting sidelined.