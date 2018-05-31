Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Optioned to Triple-A
O'Neill was demoted to Triple-A-Memphis on Thursday.
O'Neill will head to the minors after struggling at the dish over his last four games. He went 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts during that span. Through 16 games with the Cardinals, O'Neill hit .237 with three home runs and seven RBI.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Stymied in recent games•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Blasts third homer in as many games•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers for second straight game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Belts first MLB home run•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: First big-league hit in MLB return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heading back to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....