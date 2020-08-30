O'Neill is not in the lineup Sunday against Cleveland, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill started the past five games in left field but will take a seat after going hitless in his past 10 at-bats. Tommy Edman receives the start in left Sunday for the Cardinals.
