O'Neill is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill went 2-for-8 with a two-run home run and a walk in the first two games of the season, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale versus Toronto. Dylan Carlson will man center field and bat eighth in his absence.
