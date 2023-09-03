O'Neill is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Pirates, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill started the first two games of the series and will receive Sunday off after going 2-for-8 with a double and a three-run homer. Richie Palacios, Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker will start from left to right in the outfield for St. Louis.
