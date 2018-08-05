Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Out of Sunday's lineup
O'Neill (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Pittsburgh, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill was a late scratch for Saturday's game due to groin discomfort and apparently isn't ready to return to the starting nine Sunday. The severity of the issue remains unclear as Jose Martinez shifts to right field for the Cardinals.
