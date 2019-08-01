Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Out with minor hand injury
O'Neill was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Cubs with a minor hand injury, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
The injury isn't thought to be anything overly serious, but the Cardinals will take advantage of Friday's off day to give O'Neill a pair of days to rest and recover. Yairo Munoz is starting in left field and hitting sixth in this one.
