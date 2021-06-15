O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI double and another two-bagger in a win over the Marlins on Monday.

O'Neill's second double of the night plated Dylan Carlson in the eighth inning, snapping a 2-2 tie. The slugging outfielder now has four multi-hit efforts in June, a month during which he's slashing .349/.404/.651 with four doubles, three home runs, seven RBI, three walks, a stolen base and nine runs across 47 plate appearances over 12 games.