O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI double and another two-bagger in a win over the Marlins on Monday.
O'Neill's second double of the night plated Dylan Carlson in the eighth inning, snapping a 2-2 tie. The slugging outfielder now has four multi-hit efforts in June, a month during which he's slashing .349/.404/.651 with four doubles, three home runs, seven RBI, three walks, a stolen base and nine runs across 47 plate appearances over 12 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers twice in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Knocks 13th homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches another homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Goes yard for third straight game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Goes deep again•