O'Neill (wrist) is 2-for-6 with three walks and a run over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Memphis.

O'Neill worked up to playing a full game in left field Saturday, an important step in his quest for activation. The slugging outfielder is slated to remain with the Redbirds until his recovering wrist is back to normal, but early returns appear to indicate he's quickly drawing closer to that benchmark.