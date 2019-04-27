O'Neill (elbow) was hitless in a pinch-hit at-bat in a loss to the Reds on Friday, his first plate appearance following his activation from the injured list.

Manager Mike Shildt wasted no time in getting the slugging outfielder back in the lineup following his activation. The 23-year-old projects to return to a reserve role that should afford him periodic starts at multiple outfield spots.

More News
Our Latest Stories