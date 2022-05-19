O'Neill (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

O'Neill is dealing with a right shoulder impingement and will have at least a week and a half to recover. Nolan Gorman's contract was selected as part of a corresponding move, and he should see playing time at second base while Tommy Edman shifts to shortstop. While O'Neill is unavailable, Brendan Donovan, Juan Yepez and Corey Dickerson should be in the mix for playing time in left field.