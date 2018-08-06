Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on DL
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with left groin inflammation.
O'Neill picked up the injury over the weekend, and after missing a pair of games as a result and showing little improvement, the Cardinals opted to send the rookie to the shelf. The well-regarded youngster was 5-for-8 (.625) with two RBI through three games in August prior to suffering the injury. Adolis Garcia was summoned from the minors in a corresponding move and will be one of the primary candidates to pick up starts in the outfield while O'Neill and Dexter Fowler (foot) remain sidelined. The move is retroactive to Saturday, so O'Neill will be eligible to August 14 should he prove ready.
