O'Neill (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
O'Neill tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Red Sox and will be forced to miss at least a week and a half due to the injury. Juan Yepez should see increased playing time in O'Neill's absence, while Lars Nootbaar was recalled by the Cardinals on Monday.
