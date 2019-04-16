Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow nerve subluxation.
O'Neill left Monday's game against the Brewers with what was originally described as arm soreness, but the issue was apparently more serious. It's unclear when he's expected to return.
