O'Neill went 1-for-4 with an RBI infield single and a stolen base during a win over the Brewers in the second game of a doubleheader Monday.

After sitting in the matinee of the twin bill before appearing as a pinch runner late, O'Neill drew the start in left field in the nightcap and made an impact. The slugger actually utilized his speed to help ignite the Cardinals' comeback from a 2-0 deficit with his two-out, fifth-inning infield single, giving him his fifth RBI over the last 12 games. However, two of the three outs O'Neill made came on strikeouts, and his 27.5 percent whiff rate on the season, while certainly an improvement on last season's 35.1 percent figure, continues to cap his overall upside.