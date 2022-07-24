O'Neill went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Reds.
O'Neill has hit safely in four of five games since returning from the injured list, though his homer Saturday was his first extra-base hit in that span. He's slashing .243/.303/.368 with five long balls, seven steals, 33 RBI and 26 runs scored through 50 contests. Injuries have limited the 27-year-old this year, but he should continue to serve as the Cardinals' top left fielder when healthy.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in pair, scores once•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Could be back Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Cleared for full workout•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Dealing with wrist issue•