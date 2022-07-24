O'Neill went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

O'Neill has hit safely in four of five games since returning from the injured list, though his homer Saturday was his first extra-base hit in that span. He's slashing .243/.303/.368 with five long balls, seven steals, 33 RBI and 26 runs scored through 50 contests. Injuries have limited the 27-year-old this year, but he should continue to serve as the Cardinals' top left fielder when healthy.