O'Neill went 3-for-5 with a run in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.

O'Neill's latest big-league stint is off to a rousing start, as he's hit safely in all four games since returning while going 5-for-8 with two RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run. The prodigious slugger has yet to leave the yard since his latest callup, but given his body of work at Triple-A Memphis in that regard, that doesn't figure to be the case for much longer.