O'Neill received a cortisone shot Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill hit the injured list late last week with a shoulder impingement. Tests revealed this week that he's also dealing with some fluid buildup. If the cortisone shot has its desired effect, he could embark on a rehab stint as soon as early next week.
