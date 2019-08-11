O'Neill recently received an injection in his left wrist and is expected to head out on a brief rehab assignment early in the week, the Associated Press reports.

O'Neill is eligible to return as early as Sunday, but as this report indicates. he clearly won't be back in action at the big-league level until the end of the week at the earliest. Manager Mike Shildt explained Saturday that the injection should take full effect by Monday or Tuesday, at which point O'Neill would head to a to-be-determined minor-league affiliate for at least a couple of rehab games.