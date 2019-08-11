Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Receives injection in wrist
O'Neill recently received an injection in his left wrist and is expected to head out on a brief rehab assignment early in the week, the Associated Press reports.
O'Neill is eligible to return as early as Sunday, but as this report indicates. he clearly won't be back in action at the big-league level until the end of the week at the earliest. Manager Mike Shildt explained Saturday that the injection should take full effect by Monday or Tuesday, at which point O'Neill would head to a to-be-determined minor-league affiliate for at least a couple of rehab games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Making progress from wrist strain•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Out with minor hand injury•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Situated on bench•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Sitting in second straight•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: On bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...