O'Neill went 0-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

O'Neill was productive in the third inning, getting aboard with a walk before stealing second and scoring on an error by Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta. The steal was O'Neill's third of the year, and he's added seven homers, 19 RBI and 20 runs scored in 50 games.