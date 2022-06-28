O'Neill (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment next Monday or Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill was slated to be evaluated early this week to determine if he was ready for a rehab assignment, and this report suggests he wasn't quite ready upon evaluation. Given this timeline, it seems like O'Neill could be activated next weekend if all goes well. Lars Nootbaar has emerged as a semi-regular option for St. Louis with Harrison Bader (foot) also on the injured list.
