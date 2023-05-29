Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that the organization is "at a standstill" with O'Neill's (back) recovery, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has had to be shut down on three different occasions due to continued lower-back pain. He tried hitting off a tee about a week ago but has halted activities since then because his back didn't respond. The outfielder should be considered out indefinitely as he and the Cards determine the next course of action.