O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start in left field and bat sixth Thursday against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

O'Neill has been sidelined past few weeks by hamstring and wrist injuries, but he's back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale versus Los Angeles. The 27-year-old had a slow start to the season, but he posted a .905 OPS through 13 games in June before landing on the injured list.