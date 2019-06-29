Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Rejoins major-league club
O'Neill was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday and will start in left field against the Padres, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
O'Neill joins the Cardinals in San Diego and will immediately slot into the starting lineup with Marcell Ozuna (fingers) landing on the injured list. The 24-year-old figures to see a decent amount of playing time for the near future since Ozuna has no official timeline for his return.
