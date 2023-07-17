O'Neill (back) won't be activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, but he's hopeful to be reinstated prior to Tuesday's game against the Marlins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Though the Cardinals opened up a spot on the 40-man roster earlier Monday by designating reliever Genesis Cabrera for assignment, O'Neill won't immediately fill the opening. O'Neill's delayed activation isn't the result of a setback in his recovery from the back issue that has kept him out since early May, however, as he rejoined the big club in St. Louis following an eight-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis. Assuming O'Neill is back in the fold Tuesday, he could be headed for a near-everyday role in the outfield while Tommy Edman (wrist) is on the shelf.