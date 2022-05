O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against the Mets.

O'Neill will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday, potentially because he's struggled mightily recently. The outfielder has gone 3-for-21 with 11 strikeouts in his last five contests. Juan Yepez will get the start in left field and bat fifth as the Cardinals take on Chris Bassitt and the Mets.