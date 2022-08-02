O'Neill (leg) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill sat out Sunday after leaving Saturday's game with cramping, and he will remain on the bench despite a team off day Monday. Lars Nootbaar will take O'Neill's place in the Cardinals' outfield.
