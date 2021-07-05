O'Neill (finger) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill suffered a right pinky injury in Friday's win over the Rockies, and he'll be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared off the bench in either of the last two contests, but it's not clear whether he could be available as a pinch hitter Monday. Dylan Carlson will shift to left field while Matt Carpenter enters the lineup at second base.