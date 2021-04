O'Neill exited Saturday's game against the Brewers due to right groin tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

O'Neill started in left field Saturday and grounded into a double play during his lone at-bat. However, he was replaced by Austin Dean to begin the third inning. The severity of O'Neill's injury isn't yet known, and it's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.