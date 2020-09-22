site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Retreats to bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
O'Neill isn't starting Tuesday against the Royals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill will get a breather after striking out five times over the past two contests. Dylan Carlson will shift to left field with Harrison Bader starting in center.
