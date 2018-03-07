Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Returns as pinch runner
O'Neill (oblique) was able to enter Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Washington as a pinch runner, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill had been dealing with a strained oblique for the past few days, but he appears to be nearing full health and could get back onto the field in the near future. The outfield prospect slashed .253/.304/.548 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI in 37 games with Triple-A Memphis after coming over from the Mariners' organization last July.
