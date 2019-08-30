O'Neill (wrist) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.

O'Neill landed on the shelf with a left wrist strain at the start of August and will rejoin the Cardinals after being sidelined for nearly a full month. The 24-year-old has a .279/.316/.434 slash line in 46 games and figures to mostly work as the fourth outfielder for the stretch run.

