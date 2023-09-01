O'Neill (knee) is starting in left field and batting sixth Friday against Pittsburgh.
Left knee soreness kept O'Neill from playing Thursday, but the issue seems to have subsided ahead of Friday's series opener with the Pirates. O'Neill has been having a tough time at the plate recently, going just 2-for-18 with seven strikeouts across his last six games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Dealing with more knee soreness•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Notches steal in return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Batting second in return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Scratched with knee discomfort•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Taking seat Wednesday•