O'Neill is starting in center field and batting sixth for the Cardinals in Friday's game versus the Brewers.

O'Neill was publicly called out by manager Oli Marmol over what the skipper felt was a lack of hustle during Tuesday's game versus the Braves and then didn't start Wednesday's contest (although he did pinch-hit). However, he's back in there Friday following Thursday's off day. O'Neill has three home runs in 15 career at-bats versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.