O'Neill (finger) will bat sixth and play left field in the afternoon portion of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
O'Neill was supposed to start Tuesday's contest but was scratched with finger discomfort. The issue was evidently a minor one, and he'll be in the lineup for at least one game Wednesday, pushing Dylan Carlson to center and Harrison Bader to the bench.
