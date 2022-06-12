O'Neill went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.

O'Neill reached on a fielder's choice in the third inning, stole second and scored on a Nolan Arenado home run. This was O'Neill's first successful steal in his last three tries. He's now hit safely in five of six games since returning from a shoulder injury, going 8-for-24 (.333) in that stretch. He's slashing .218/.270/.331 with three home runs, four steals, 26 RBI and 17 runs scored through 38 contests overall.