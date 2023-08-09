O'Neill was scratched from the lineup Wednesday versus the Rays due to lingering left knee tightness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It's the second time in as many days that O'Neill had to be scratched before first pitch. Alec Burleson will now start in left field and bat seventh as the Cardinals take on the Rays and left-hander Jalen Beeks. Dylan Carlson will cover center field and Jordan Walker is in right with Lars Nootbaar filling the DH role.