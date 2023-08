O'Neill was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear why O'Neill was removed from the Cardinals' lineup, but it's possible he tweaked something during batting practice before the game. The team should provide more information shortly. Meanwhile, Lars Nootbaar will move into left field for O'Neill, and Alec Burleson will enter as St. Louis' designated hitter.