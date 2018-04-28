Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Sent back to Triple-A
O'Neill was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
O'Neill was sent down in order to make room for Jack Flaherty, who makes his second start of the season Saturday against the Pirates. O'Neill possesses prodigious power, but he didn't get a chance to show it in his brief stay with the Cardinals, going hitless in nine plate appearances. Still, he's clearly right on the fringe of the big-league roster, so an injury to a starting outfielder in St. Louis could give him another chance to show what he can do.
