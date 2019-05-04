O'Neill was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

With Luke Gregerson (shoulder) coming off the injured list, the Cardinals opted to send an outfielder down, rather than another relief pitcher. O'Neill is hitting .263 with one home run and a 46.2 percent strikeout rate in 38 at-bats this season. He has not received consistent opportunities at the big-league level but also has very little left to prove at Triple-A.

