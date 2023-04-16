O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's the second straight game on the bench for the 27-year-old, who has gone 4-for-17 with a home run, two RBI and eight strikeouts over his past four contests. Lars Nootbaar returned from the injured list Saturday and is starting in center field in Sunday's series finale, and it appears O'Neill is poised for a reduced workload given the Cardinals' plethora of outfield options.