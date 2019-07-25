Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Sitting in second straight
O'Neill is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
After going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two steals in Wednesday's 14-8 win, Yairo Munoz will be rewarded with a fifth consecutive start. O'Neill will head to the bench for a second straight game to clear a spot for Munoz, who could unseat O'Neill for an everyday role in the outfield if he continues to thrive at the dish.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.