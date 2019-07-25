O'Neill is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

After going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two steals in Wednesday's 14-8 win, Yairo Munoz will be rewarded with a fifth consecutive start. O'Neill will head to the bench for a second straight game to clear a spot for Munoz, who could unseat O'Neill for an everyday role in the outfield if he continues to thrive at the dish.