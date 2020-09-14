O'Neill is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

O'Neill will be on the bench for a third straight game, as Rangel Ravelo receives a second consecutive turn in the corner outfield. Though he's done well to raise his walk rate (to 8.8 percent) this season while cutting down on his strikeouts (26.7 percent), O'Neill hasn't been hitting for as much power. The Cardinals will likely ride the hotter bat between O'Neill and Ravelo in the starting nine as the team looks to replace Dexter Fowler, who could spend the rest of the season on the COVID-19 injured list.